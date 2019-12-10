Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: A closed-door meeting between Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has triggered a row as it is speculated that they have entered into a tradeoff to support each other.

BJD members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met the saffron leader Monday in two phases and strongly demanded passing of the bill in Parliament for setting up of a Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) in the state so that the ruling BJD can rehabilitate its leaders.

The MPs also raised several other state-related issues like revision of coal royalty and release of GST compensation during the meeting, sources said.

The BJD has extended full support to the NDA for passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill-2019 that was passed in Lok Sabha Monday. In the past, the regional party has supported many important bills tabled by the BJP-led NDA government in Parliament.

It is speculated that both the ruling parties in state and at the centre have made a deal so that both can get benefits. While the BJD is seeking support for passing of the Legislative Council Bill in Parliament, the BJP requires the BJD’s support at least in the Upper House for passing of the important bills.