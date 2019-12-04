Digapahandi: Tension ran high Tuesday after a BJD supporter was attacked following past hostilities, allegedly by BJP workers at Bamokei in Ganjam district.

The critically injured youth, was identified as Nirakar Pradhan, a member of Biju Yuva Vahini and a supporter of Digapahandi block chairperson Bipin Chandra Pradhan. He was rescued and admitted to Digapahandi community health centre initially.

As Nirakar’s condition deteriorated, the doctors advised his relatives to shift him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur after administering him preliminary treatment.

On being informed, K Nuagaon IIC Madhabananda Nayak, SI Gyanaranjan Sethi rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

A police force was deployed in the village to avoid further deterioration of the law and order situation.

When contacted, the IIC said three accused persons have been identified in this connection and they will be arrested soon.

The incident occurred when Nirakar was riding his bike to Chidanand Saraswati Plus III College where he is working as a clerk. Three BJP supporters are reported to have waylaid him at village square and attacked him with a sword.

Sources said, the BJD and BJP supporters have been at loggerheads following a dispute during the last panchayat elections.

Nirakar is no stranger to violence as his name had figured in a murderous attack on BJP supporter, Tuna Pradhan, at Sindhukhali village, August 19. Later, his name also figured in a similar attack on another BJP supporter Hrushikesh Pradhan, an auto-rickshaw driver, during the Durga idol immersion ceremony October 9.

The BJP supporters retaliated and attacked Nirakar with iron bars October 13. Later, Nirakar’s supporter also retaliated on his rival group members.

K Nuagaon police had registered a case and arrested Nirakar in this connection.

PNN