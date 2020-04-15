Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik has directed his party leaders and workers to observe the 23rd death anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik in a sombre manner given COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Every year people of the state and Biju Janata Dal workers observe Biju’s death anniversary with several programmers.

Naveen has advised party workers to offer floral tributes to Biju Babu at their respective houses while maintaining social distancing. Besides, they should also discuss and share with their family about the sacrifice-driven life of the legendary leader, his dedication and contribution to the nation and the state.

The Chief Minister has further advised his party workers to continue with programmes such as Jivan Bindu which encourages party workers to donate blood and organise blood donation camps.