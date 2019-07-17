Bhubaneswar: A team of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, Surendra Kumar, accusing the BJD of violating the model code of conduct during the campaigning for Patkura Assembly election.

BJP state vice president Samir Mohanty, who led the team, said that many of the BJD MLAs, including senior ministers remain absent in the Assembly (when the session is in progress) to camp in Patkura ahead of the July 20 poll.

“We have proof that many of the ministers and legislators of BJD are camping in Patkura and openly distributing money to the voters in clear violation of model code of conduct. Also, the distribution of old age pension and PDS items have been suspended in three blocks of the Assembly constituency for last few days so that the same is distributed when CM Naveen would be campaigning in the segment (today),” he alleged.

Election to the Assembly seat which was deferred twice due to death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla and later due to Cyclone Fani will be held July 20. The counting of votes will be held July 24.