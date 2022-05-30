Digapahandi: A few days after two BJD leaders – Sudarshan Suar and Sudhir Kant Patra – were brutally murdered over political rivalry, an organiser of the ruling party was stabbed to death at Nabarangpur village under Digapahandi block in Ganjam district late Sunday night. BJD youth leader Babu Gouda died in the attack while his aide Pradip Kumar Sahu is battling for life.

According to reports, two groups of villagers were involved in a rift during the recently-concluded panchayat elections. The sarpanch candidate supported by Babu lost while the one backed by accused Tofan Gouda won the election.

Since then, Tofan and Babu were at loggerheads. The two came face to face Sunday evening while Babu was returning home after taking bath in a pond with Pradip. Both Tofan and Babu got involved in a heated argument. However, villagers intervened and pacified the two.

Later, Babu along with Pradip went to Digapahandi for some work. When they were returning home, Tofan waylaid them and attacked Babu with a knife. He stabbed Babu on his neck, chest and belly. When Pradip rushed to Babu’s rescue, he was also stabbed by Tofan.

Villagers took the profusely bleeding Babu and Pradip to the Digapahandi community health centre. After preliminary treatment, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur where Babu breathed his last.

Pradip has been shifted to the Bhubaneswar-based AIIMS hospital after his condition worsened.

Acting on a complaint by Babu’s brother, police registered a case and launched a probe. They raided several places and arrested Tofan from his relative’s house at Digapahandi Rani Sahi where he was hiding. The cops have seized a blood-stained knife and shirt from Tofan’s possession.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M visited the crime spot and took stock of the situation. He also met the bereaved family and assured them of stringent action against the accused. A forensic team also visited the spot Monday and collected blood-stained soil for further probe.