Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik Monday expelled General Secretary of Biju Yuva Janata Dal Kalpataru Ojha for his anti-party activities.

BJD General Secretary of Media Affairs Manas Mangaraj Monday informed regarding the same, Monday.

However, Sunday the party supremo Patnaik had given appointment to some members of the party in different category.

Sunday CM Patnaik appointed Chandabali MLA Byomakesh Ray as the president of Biju Yuva Janta Dal (BYJD).

Similarly, Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy has also been appointed as the President of Biju Chatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the student wing of the BJD.

CM Patnaik on the other hand had overhauled both the wings and had appointed more than 100 office bearers in each organisation.

