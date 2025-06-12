Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Wednesday announced a 12-hour bandh and ‘Black Day’ protest in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district June 12, over the non-payment of dues to 344 farmers. At a press conference at Sankha Bhawan here, BJD leaders Uday Narayan Nanda, senior general secretary Ramesh Majhi, and former MP Pradeep Kumar Majhi made the announcement.

Reports say that even after more than four months since selling their produce, tribal farmers have yet to receive over Rs 4.5 crore owed to them. The farmers sold 14,252 quintals of paddy through local procurement centres. According to procurement norms, payments should be credited to farmers’ bank accounts within 48 hours, but despite multiple appeals and complaints, the amount remains unpaid. “Most of these farmers are poor tribal families who rely entirely on farming. The state government directed procurement agencies to ensure timely payments, but this has clearly been ignored,” said Nanda. Pradeep Majhi added, “This is not just a local issue; it’s a matter of justice for 344 tribal farmers whose livelihoods are being crushed by administrative apathy. If the government cannot guarantee timely payment for paddy procurement, how can trust be sustained?” In protest, farmer groups and local organizations have called for a 12-hour bandh, accompanied by a symbolic Black Day observance. Emergency services will remain unaffected during the protest. BJD leaders, farmers, local residents, social organizations, and political workers are expected to participate.