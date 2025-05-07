Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal Wednesday said it has appointed former bureaucrat Ajit Kumar Mishra as a political secretary to party president Naveen Patnaik.

Mishra will be the second political secretary to the president of the Opposition party.

Last year, business leader Santrupt Misra joined as the political secretary to the BJD president.

Ajit Kumar Mishra, a promoted IAS officer and former Nabarangpur district collector, was in the race for a BJD ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kalahandi last year.

Mishra’s appointment came two days after Patnaik reconstituted a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the BJD and selected new state-level office-bearers and convenors of the party’s frontal wings.

