Jharsuguda: Continuing its winning streak, BJD Friday registered a landslide victory in the Brajarajnagar Assembly by-poll with a margin of over 66,225 votes.

Party candidate Alaka Mohanty, wife of BJD’s former MLA late Kishore Mohanty, grabbed the seat by garnering a total of 93,790 votes. While counting of votes was held in 20 rounds, ruling BJD continued to lead from the first round itself.

“I am very grateful to Chief Miister Naveen Patnaik for having faith in me. I also want to thank my party workers who worked really hard in scorching hit. Besides, I am thankful to the people of Brajarajnagar for their support. I will work really hard for the overall development of the constituency,” said an enthusiastic Alaka Mohanty after the poll results.

On the other hand, Congress improved its performance by attaining the second position securing 27,565 votes for the first time since 2019 General Elections while BJP secured total 22,316 votes.