Bhubaneswar: There seems to be no end in sight to the internal rift within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as party leaders continue to express their discontent over the party’s U-turn on the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The veteran BJD leader Ranendra Pratap Swain, who won eight times from the Athagarh Assembly constituency in Cuttack, has also joined the list of disgruntled leaders who openly expressed their disappointment over the party’s flip-flop on the controversial Waqf Act during voting in Rajya Sabha and matters related to the functioning of the party organisation.

In a recent letter written to the BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, the veteran leader stated that the recent unrest within the party on the Waqf Act has raised serious questions on the party’s stand on secularism.

Swain stated that the foundational ideals of BJD – social justice and secularism – are being tested in unprecedented ways amidst the tug of war between the party leaders.

“The recent discontent among party workers over the Waqf Bill (now an Act) controversy has raised serious questions about our stand on secularism. In this context, I sincerely urge that the party must reaffirm its commitment to both social justice and secularism as its core planks and take the cadre into full confidence moving forward,” wrote Swain.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing organisational elections within the party, Swain also urged Patnaik to ensure equitable representation from all regions and communities, including SC/ST, OBC, minorities, etc, in the party organisation.

He alleged that certain individuals are trying to hijack the party, distort the social fabric, or deepen regional imbalances.

“You, being the supreme leader of our party, should ensure equitable representation for all regions and communities, especially SCs-STs, OBCs, minorities and women in proportion to their population, not only at the state apex level but also across districts and block levels of our party organisation. Let not a few individuals hijack the party, distort the social fabric, or deepen regional imbalances. Only then can our party organisation truly uphold the ideals of social justice and regional balance,” said the senior BJD leader.

He stated in the letter that former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s politics was rooted in social justice, with secularism and regional pride as its natural extensions.

He said that these values were upheld under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik as well.

“Sir, this is a moment to reclaim our ideological legacy and reassert our identity as a party rooted in social justice-with secularism and regional dignity as its pillars,” urged Swain.

Notably, the BJD party had earlier declared to oppose the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Rajya Sabha. However, later senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra declared that the party had not issued any whip and the MPs were free to vote on the Bill as per their conscience. This irked many party leaders, triggering a fierce internal turmoil for the past couple of days.

IANS