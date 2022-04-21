Bhubaneswar: After being elected as mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), senior BJD leader Subash Chandra Singh resigned from the membership of Rajya Sabha Thursday.

Speaking to media here, Singh said he was elected as CMC mayor March 26 and took oath on April 7, 2020. Now, he has decided to serve as Cuttack mayor. So, Singh has tendered his resignation from the Rajya Sabha.

He sent his resignation letter to chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday.

“Consequent upon my election as Mayor of CMC on March 26, 2022, I do hereby submit my resignation under Rule 213 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from the membership of Council of States and I request you to accept the same with immediate effect,” Singh said in his resignation letter.

He also thanked the chairman for his support and cooperation during his tenure as a member of the Upper House.

During his two-year tenure in RS, Singh raised several important issues including reduction of GST on kendu leaf, LPG price hike, non-lifting of surplus rice from Odisha, etc. in the House.

Singh said now he will work for the development of Cuttack city. “From the day I was elected as mayor of Cuttack city, I have started working. My first and top most priority is to complete the ongoing drainage works being executed under JICA aid,” he said.

He was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on April 3, 2020. With his resignation, BJD now has eight members in the RS.