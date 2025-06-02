Bhubaneswar: The BJP has planned to reach out to one crore families in Odisha to highlight the benefits of the ‘double-engine’ government among people, a party leader said Monday.

During the day, Odisha BJP held a high-level meeting to launch simultaneous celebrations for the completion of 11 years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the first anniversary of the Mohan Charan Majhi dispensation in the state.

The party decided to commence a public outreach programme June 9, before the completion of the first year of the BJP government in Odisha June 12.

“The party plans to go to around 1 crore families in the state and inform people about the BJP’s services, good governance and welfare programmes for the poor,” the party’s former state president and its anniversary programme chief Samir Mohanty told reporters here.

The state government has planned to organise various programmes across Odisha, highlighting its welfare schemes from June 11 to June 13.

The high-level meeting, held at the BJP state headquarters here, was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, the party’s state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, co-in-charge Lata Usendi, state office bearers, spokespersons, Morcha presidents, district presidents and others.

Mohanty said programmes have been chalked out from booth level to mandal, district and state levels, where many central leaders will address press conferences to make people aware of the ‘double-engine’ government.

The term ‘double engine’ is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

In addition, people will also be informed about the “poor governance” of the Congress and the BJD, Mohanty said.

BJP spokesperson Surath Biswal claimed that the party had made 21 promises to the people of Odisha before the elections, and of them, 11 have already been met.

The remaining promises will be met much before the completion of the present BJP government’s tenure in the state, he said.

Biswal said the people in villages and towns will be informed about the “BJP’s flagship women empowerment programme like Subhadra, the financial assistance to farmers, expansion of Ayushman Yojana and others, will be showcased before the people. The benefits of a ‘double engine’ government in the state will also be highlighted,” he said.

Another BJP leader said that the party workers will make “publicity on how the country is secured under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The party aims to use the anniversary celebrations as an opportunity to strengthen its grassroots connections, he added.