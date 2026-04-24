Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to win at least 110 of the 152 constituencies in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls held April 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Friday.

“We have calculated this figure after a night-long analysis Thursday. Of the 152 Assembly constituencies for which polling was conducted Thursday, the BJP candidates will win from at least 110 Assembly constituencies, if not more. We will form the new government with a clear majority,” HM Shah told media persons here.

“I convey my heartiest congratulations and thanks to those who voted in the first phase. The people of West Bengal have started the journey from fear to hope quite well. The voters of the second phase will take this journey forward. I convey my heartiest congratulations to the personnel of the central forces, the officers and staff of the Election Commission, and the state police. The entire credit goes to them that after so many years, there was no death in an election in West Bengal,” the Union Home Minister.

HM Shah also hinted at who would be the Chief Minister in the BJP-ruled state government in West Bengal.

“I would like to assure the current Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, that her successor will be one who was born and brought up in West Bengal, who is not only a Bengali-speaking but also pursued his academic career in the Bengali medium. A true Bengali will be the next Chief Minister of West Bengal,” HM Shah said.

When asked whether the contest would be tougher for the BJP in the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies going to polls April 29, HM Shah said that in the second phase, his target is to secure victory in at least 77 constituencies.

“The question was not just the Assembly constituencies going for polls in the second phase. The contest in the entire West Bengal was a tough challenge for us this time. We are currently targeting victory from at least 77 Assembly constituencies in the second phase. The BJP does not make the government. The people choose their government. I can see a tsunami in West Bengal this time,” the Union Home Minister said.