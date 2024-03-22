Chennai: Central Election Committee of the BJP Friday released the fourth list of 14 candidates for Tamil Nadu and for the single seat in Puducherry, besides for the Assembly by-election to the Vilvancode seat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The list for the Lok Sabha polls includes Tiruvallur (SC) Pon V Balaganapthy; Chennai North – RC Paul Kanakaraj; Tiruvannamalai – A Ashwathaman; Nammakal – KP Ramalingam; Tiruppur – AP Muruganandam; Pollachi- K Vasanatharajan; Karur – VV Senthilnathan; Chidambaram (SC) P Karthiyayini; Nagapattinam (SC) – SGM Ramesh; Thanjavur – M Murauganandam; Sivaganga – Devanathan Yadav; Madurai – Raama Sreenivasan; Virudhanagar – Raadhika Sarathkumar; and Tenkasi (SC) BJohn Pandian.

The Puducherry Lok Sabha seat will be contested by A Namassivayam.

The name of VS Nanthini for the Assembly by-election to the Vilvancode seat was also announced.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls April 19 to elect 39 Lok Sabha members.

In the 2019 polls, the ruling DMK-led alliance won 38 seats and one was won by the AIADMK.

IANS