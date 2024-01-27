New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: BJP Saturday appointed its Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, as in-charge of the Lok Sabha polls in Odisha.

BJP MLA in Chhattisgarh Lata Usendi has also been appointed election co-in-charge for the state.

Along with Odisha, the party appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for 23 states and Union territories in view of the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The BJP has appointed vice president Baijayant Jay Panda as the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh and national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam as that of Uttarakhand.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been made the election in-charge for Bihar, while BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Jharkhand unit chief Deepak Prakash will be the co-in-charge, according to a party statement.

Tawde is the BJP’s in-charge for political affairs in Bihar.

BJP national vice president and Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai will be the election in-charge for Jharkhand, the statement said.

The appointments have been made by BJP president J P Nadda in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been made the election in-charge for Haryana. BJP leader Surendra Nagar will be the co-in-charge for elections in the state.

Former Bihar minister and BJP’s in-charge for West Bengal Mangal Pandey has been appointed the election in-charge for the state. BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra will be the co-in-charges.

Nadda has appointed Mahendra Singh, an MLC in Uttar Pradesh, who has been a state minister in the past, as the BJP’s election in-charge for Madhya Pradesh. Satish Upadhyay will be the co-in-charge for the state.

Former Gujarat chief minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab Vijay Rupani has been appointed the election in-charge for the state, with Narinder Singh, a BJP national secretary, as co-in-charge.

Rupani will also be the election in-charge for Chandigarh.

The BJP has appointed former Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma as the election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh. Sanjay Tondon will be the co-in-charge.

The BJP has made its Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal as the election in-charge for Karnataka and Sudhakar Reddy the co-in-charge.

BJP co-in-charge for political affairs in Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood has been appointed as the election in-charge for Goa. Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi has been made the election in-charge for Daman and Diu with Dushyant Patel as co-in-charge.

Party leader Ashok Singhal has been appointed as the election in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh. Y Satya Kumar, a BJP national secretary and in-charge for political affairs in Andaman and Nicobar, has been made the election in-charge for the Union Territory.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is the party’s in-charge for political affairs in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, has been named the election in-charge for both Union Territories.

The BJP’s in-charge for political affairs in Puducherry, Nirmala Kumar Surana, has been given charge of elections as well. Bihar BJP MLC Dilip Jaiswal has been appointed as the party’s election in-charge for Sikkim.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar has been made the in-charge for elections in Kerala, while BJP national secretary Arvind Menon has been appointed as election in-charge for Tamil Nadu.

