Bhubaneswar: Joining the servitors of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, the BJP asked Wednesday the Odisha government to clear doubts over holding June 23 the annual Rath Yatra at the earliest. Only a few days are left for the mega event. However, the Odisha government’s silence has caused anxiety among the devotees and 4.5 crore people of Odisha. This was stated by BJP state general secretary Prithiwiraj Harichandan.

There is no clarity from the Odisha government on holding the Rath Yatra. Chariot construction works continued with all precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic following permission by the Centre, the BJP leader said. He added that by this time, the preparatory meetings should have been held for the festival. However, discussions are yet to take place leading to uncertainty over holding the festival.

“The chief minister (Naveen Patnaik) should come out with a statement. It will clear doubts in the minds of lakhs of people across the state and the country,” Harichandan said. He alleged that the Odisha government is in no mood to conduct the Rath Yatra because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the government has sponsored a PIL in the Orissa High Court to stop the festival this time. However, the high court Tuesday disposed of a writ petition declining to interfere in the matter.

The Odisha government has informed the court that it will take a decision regarding festival. It will consider the prevailing COVID-19 situation during the time of chariot festival before taking a decision.

The law department in an affidavit to the Orissa High Court has stated that initially Puri district was placed in the green zone. Now there has been a spike in coronavirus cases. Till May 1, there was only one coronavirus case in Puri, but later the number of infections in the city rose to 108. Keeping the situation in mind, the Odisha government has included Puri among the 11 districts where weekend shutdown is being imposed.

The BJP leader, on the other hand, demanded that the Rath Yatra be conducted in Puri. He asserted said the Odisha government had earlier sought the permission of the Centre on holding the chariot festival.

“The central government gave permission for construction of chariots within 24 hours of getting a letter from Odisha. The Centre also made it clear that holding Rath Yatra will be decided by the state government,” he pointed out.

The BJP leader also expressed his displeasure over another matter. He said that many states have opened the doors of shrines for devotees from June 8. However, the Odisha government has refused to open places of worship.

Temple servitors also demanded that the Rath Yatra should be held and the Odisha government should clarify well in time.

“More than 200 servitors have already undergone coronavirus tests. Therefore, the Odisha government should give permission for holding the Rath Yatra,” a servitor said.

Earlier, Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb as the chairperson of the Shree Jagannath Temple managing committee had given a recommendation. He said chariot festival should be conducted without the presence of devotees in Puri.

Senior BJD MLA and former minister Amar Prasad Satpathy, however, had a different point to make. “The Odisha government will take proper decision at the appropriate time. It will take the decision after consulting different stakeholders, including religious heads like Shankaracharya.”