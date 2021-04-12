Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD and BJP Monday indulged in a blame game over pre-poll violence reported in Pipli Assembly segment ahead of the bypoll scheduled for April 17.

While the saffron party alleged that the BJD in association with the police made a conspiracy to ensure there should not be a free and fair election, the BJD raised fingers at the former for attack on Labour Minister Sushanta Singh’s car. Both the parties have submitted separate memoranda before the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Monday.

Holding a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the ruling BJD of indulging in violence and attempting to capture Pipli seat by means of criminal activities. He also alleged that police has been posing obstacle on the way of a free and fair by-election in the Assembly constituency.

“The Odisha police is part of the conspiracy hatched by the ruling party to prevent conduct of a free and fair election in Pipli,” Patra said, alleging that instead of arresting criminals facing non-bailable warrants, the police were shielding them. Altogether, they are trying to create a state of terror and fear in the Assembly segment, he further alleged.

“Many criminals including Dhirendra Samantray, Raja and Sanjay Samantray have non-bailable warrants against them and Odisha police has declared them absconders. But they are campaigning for the ruling party candidate. Even, they met the Chief Minister at his residence,” said Patra while showing some photographs.

The BJP leader also questioned the investigation carried out on seizure of a black bag with BJD party flags. Patra said the police came to a conclusion in the investigation with just a statement of a potato godown owner, who had stated that there was no money in the bag.

A delegation of BJP led by Patra met the CEO, SK Lohani, and demanded deployment of sufficient companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) at sensitive booths for the bypoll.

Similarly, a BJD delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MPs Sasmit Patra and Sujit Kumar Monday met the CEO and demanded stern action against those involved in the attack on the minister’s vehicle and two other party workers.

They submitted a memorandum to the CEO. Patra alleged that BJP goons smashed the front and rear windshields of the minister’s car, Sunday. Later, they attacked two party workers of whom one is undergoing treatment at the CHC in Delang while the condition of the other worker undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital is critical.

Patra also alleged that recently Rs 50 lakh was seized from two BJP leaders in Pipli which they wanted to use to influence voters.

Meanwhile, the CEO’s office has issued two numbers for report of any untoward incidents occurring in the Pipli constituency. The phone no is 0674-2391155 and Fax No –0674-2536645.