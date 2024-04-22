Bhubaneswar: The state BJP Sunday slammed the ruling BJD for lack of forest cover in the state despite spending Rs 5,000 crore in the last 10 years on afforestation and asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to come up with an explanation. “The districts are devoid of forests and people are looking for respite amid scorching heatwaves. Where was the money meant for afforestation gone,” state BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said. He said the BJD was once staging massive agitation for the cause of Mahanadi River and demanded funds from the Central government.

Under Amrit Sarovar scheme, funds were released for 75 projects but the state is lacking water. Taking up the weather issue, he said, “Of late, the state has been witnessing increasing temperature and people are suffering. Yesterday, two districts of the state, Boudh and Baripada, recorded temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. It is a matter of grave concern.” “Odisha, which was once rich in natural resources, has become a place devoid of forests and water. Rivers, canals, ponds and swamps have dried up. The people of Odisha are already worried and the chief minister is responsible for this” he fumed. The government has spent more than Rs 5,000 crore in the last 10 years for afforestation in the state. The people of Odisha are looking for the answer as to where the forests have gone.

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsava, hundreds of crores of rupees have been given for the construction and restoration of 75 ponds in each district but the ponds are waterless, he said. The BJD government had announced that trees will be planted around Mahanadi and other river basins of the state. But, where did all those trees go? The river has dried up due to a lack of water. The situation has become such that in the next few years, it will be difficult for people to get drinking water if the necessary steps are not taken at the earliest, Sharma added.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP