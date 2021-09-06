Cuttack: The BJP unit of this city has called for a bandh September 13 to protest the Odisha government’s directives for upcoming festivals in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Lalatendu Badu, the president of the Cuttack unit of the BJP, announced this Monday at a press conference here.

Badu opposed the restrictions and questioned the government regarding the imposed restrictions on Dussehra celebrations despite relaxing the Covid-19 guidelines.

“While the government has allowed shops, markets, temples and mutts to reopen, why it issued certain restrictions for celebrations of Durga Puja,” said the BJP leader. He said that the government should reconsider its decision within the next four-five days or the saffron party will intensify its stir. BJP’s senior leader and former minister Samir Dey was also present at the press meet.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has issued directions stating that no public will be allowed to participate in the puja at pandals or mandaps. In addition, three sides of Puja mandaps or pandals would have to be covered. The fourth side will be covered in such a way that no public viewing of the idols will be possible. Furthermore, the idols should not be more than four feet in height. The CMC has also said that the use of public address systems is strictly prohibited.

IANS