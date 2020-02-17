New Delhi: A major political row broke out Monday over some videos clips showing purported thrashing of Jamia students in the university library by security personnel in December, with the BJP accusing the Congress of giving “political colour” to the incident and the opposition party alleging that the government was “misusing” the police force as its “muscle men”.

The controversy is triggered by a ‘video vs video’ war with the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) releasing a CCTV footage of alleged “police brutality” in old reading hall, only to be countered by a ‘leaked’ Delhi Police Crime Branch video which purportedly showed some “rioters” hiding in the library December 15. However, veracity of these videos could not be ascertained.

“Congress party is continuously supporting antisocial elements and those who indulge in violence. It raises voice against the security forces and police personnel of the country,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said at a press conference here.

A 48-second video released by the JCC purportedly showed some seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating up students with batons. The paramilitary and police personnel are also seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs.

In a second video, running around 5.25 minutes, people are purportedly seen entering the university’s library in a rush. Some have their face covered.

Rao asked why were students wearing masks and what were they studying with stones in their hands. “Which academic discipline requires students to wear masks and hold stones while studying?” he asked.

“The Congress party always choose to stand with those who are inimical to the country and rile up security forces,” the BJP spokesperson added.

Hitting out at the BJP, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the ruling party had been caught “red-handed”.

“They are guilty of misusing the police force as their muscle men. The BJP government is the accused and the culprit in the case of attack on innocent students. A court-monitored investigation is the need of the hour to probe this Jamia violence,” he said.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal also lashed out at the government for alleged “police brutality”, saying when policemen hide the truth and there is no dialogue with the youth, democracy will slowly weaken at its roots.

“Police brutality in Jamia library, December 15 (Tape). When policemen hide the truth. When there’s no dialogue with the youth. When speeches are uncouth. When government becomes a sleuth. And data is full of ‘jhooth’ (lies). Slowly democracy will weaken at its roots,” Sibal said in a tweet.

The video released by the JCC, a group comprising Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students and alumni that was formed after the alleged police brutality on the campus December 15, was also shared on Twitter by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi had said that if no action is taken even after the video, then the government’s intentions will stand exposed. She had also accused Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police of “lying” that Jamia students were not beaten up inside the library.

PTI