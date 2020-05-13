Badaun: A BJP leader was killed in a group clash in Uttar Pradesh’s Bamanpura village under Usanwa police circle Tuesday evening.

Several others were injured in the incident in which Krishnapal, divisional head of the BJP SC/ST Cell, succumbed to injuries.

According to reports, tension had been prevailing between residents of Bamanpura village and the neighboring Budhua Nagla village since the segregation three days back.

The dispute began when Kalyan Singh of Budhua Nagla village went to borrow an agricultural tool from Anil in Bamanpura village Sunday. The squabble escalated into a hostility and two persons were injured.

Tuesday, Anil and his associates lodged a complaint against Kalyan Singh and his sons and then went to their village where he attacked them.

The local residents caught Anil and took him to the police station. This led to a clash between residents of the two villages.

Krishnapal, who had gone there to resolved the matter, was caught in the clash and succumbed to injuries.

The BJP leader’s body has been sent for post mortem and additional forces have been deployed in the village since tension prevails between the warring groups.

SP (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said that no FIR had yet been filed by the family of the deceased. He said that the matter was being investigated and strict action would be taken against the culprits.

IANS