Kesinga: Protesting against non-procurement of paddy at Pastikudi procurement centre under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district, BJP leaders Friday staged a demonstration at the centre.

According to BJP leaders, 9,000 quintals of paddy belonging to 103 farmers have been lying in open at Pastikudi mandi for 15 days now. As a result, the farmers have also been at the mandi for the same period guarding their paddy sacks round the clock, experiencing extreme weather conditions.

According to distressed farmers, the mill owners are not lifting paddy from Pastikudi mandi. There is a delay in procuring paddy by Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) as more than the targeted quantity of paddy has already been procured, it is learnt.

Showing solidarity with the farmers, Bhawanipatna MLA and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Bhaba Sindur Mangaraj, BJP’s mandal president Abhimanyu Sahu, secretary Biranchi Pradhan and some others staged a demonstration at the procurement centre.

A source suggested that Pastikudi PACS had been asked by the supply department to procure 2,000 quintals. The PACS received the direction seven days ago. The farmers, however, are sticking to their guns demanding procurement of all 9,000 quintals of paddy.

“If the government does not procure paddy from Kesinga and the rest of the blocks in Kalahandi district, the BJP will resort to agitation, bringing all the offices to a halt,” Naik warned.

When contacted, the assistant officer of Civil Supply Department in Kesinga Sushant Swain said that the stacked paddy will be procured but declined to give a timeline for procurement.

PNN