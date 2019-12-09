Bengaluru: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 10 out of 15 Assembly segments while the opposition Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are leading in 2 seats each, a poll official said here Monday.

By-elections in the 15 constituencies in the southern state were held December 5.

According to the Election Commission website, an Independent is leading in one seat (Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district).

The BJP is leading in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekuru, Vijayanagar, Chikkaballapur, Ranibennur, K.R. Pura and Mahalakshmi Layout.

The Congress is leading in Shivajinagara and Hunasuru, while the JD-S in Yeshvanthapura and K.R. Pete.

“Two hours after counting began at 8.00 a.m., the BJP secured 48.6 per cent votes, while the Congress 29.8 per cent and the JD-S 17.2 per cent,” the official added.

As the ruling party requires a minimum of 7 seats in the 223-member Assembly for a simple majority with 112 as the halfway mark, the BJP will continue to stay in power in Karnataka for over another 3 years till May 2023.

The BJP and the opposition Congress contested in all the 15 Assembly seats, while the JD-S in 12 seats.

