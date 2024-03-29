Bhubaneswar: The BJP is likely to release its second candidate list for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha within the next two days, senior party leader Vijay Pal Singh Tomar said Friday.

“It will come. Wait for two days,” the BJP election in-charge for the state told reporters when asked about the second list of candidates.

The saffron party has already announced the names of candidates for 18 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party is yet to name its nominees for the Cuttack, Kandhamal and Jajpur Lok Sabha seats.

The party has also not announced its candidates for the 147 assembly seats.

The ruling BJD has already announced the names of candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats and 72 assembly constituencies.

The BJD is likely to release the list of candidates for the remaining six Lok Sabha and 75 assembly seats soon.

PTI