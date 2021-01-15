Bhubaneswar: A team of senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday met Governor Ganeshi Lal and submitted their memorandum of demands while highlighting alleged irregularities in the sanction of rural housing scheme benefits.

The team comprised State BJP President Samir Mohanty, National spokesperson Sambit Patra, leader of opposition Pradipta Naik and others. The delegation demanded disqualification of illegal beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and strict actions against them

“Under the PMAY, the Centre has planned to convert all kuccha houses into pucca houses. However, it has now come under threat due to the actions of the ruling party in the state. The PMAY has now been stolen. The people of the state are suffering due to the issue. Applications that were given in the panchayat elections are still pending with the panchayat office,” Mohanty said.

He also said that he informed the Governor about the issue. “Upto 30,000 people ineligible parties have got houses by unfair means. We have informed the Governor about the issue. He has taken cognizance of the issue. The main objective of the scheme is diluted due to the re-branding issue of the state government.”

Such an exercise is anti-constitutional. Naik said that the PM assured housing for all under the scheme. “We demand that only eligible persons get houses under the scheme. We have also demanded registration of cases against ineligible persons. The BJD has taken up the housing scheme to brand their party. There are people who have received the houses illegally.”

PNN