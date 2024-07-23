Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJP legislator Bhabani Shankar Bhoi Tuesday filed the nomination papers for the post of Deputy Speaker in the Odisha Assembly.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and others, the Talsara MLA filed his nomination for the post.

Bhoi was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly twice in 2019 and 2024.

The election for the post of the Deputy Speaker will be held Wednesday, if there is more than one candidate in the fray, an official said.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Surama Padhy was elected as the Speaker of the Assembly, he added.

The BJP has 78 MLAs in the 147-member Assembly, while the BJD has 51 MLAs, Congress 14, independents three and the CPI(M) one MLA.

PTI