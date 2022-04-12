Bolangir: Odisha BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling escaped unhurt in an attack by miscreants Tuesday but his driver and personal security officers were injured, police said.

The incident took place at Burda Square in Bolangir district when Mahaling was returning to his house after attending an official function.

Mahaling said, two miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted his car when he was returning to his village after attending a programme at Badibahal.

As they parked their vehicle in front of the MLA’s car, his driver and PSO reprimanded them.

“At this the two youths dragged my driver and PSO out of the car and assaulted them. When I came out of the car, both of them ran away from the spot,” the Loisingha MLA said.

His driver and PSO have been admitted to a hospital.

The BJP MLA said he has no personal enmity with anyone that this could be the fallout of some political rivalry.

PTI