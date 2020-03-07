Bhopal: The colour of Madhya Pradesh’s politics is changing every second. BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi has expressed support for Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the Congress government. At the same time, two Independent MLAs have also spoken about supporting the Kamal Nath government. In contrast, two BJP MLAs have expressed apprehension about their murder.

Tripathi held a meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath Friday night. Talking to the media after the meeting, he said that he supports Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his government.

Before it, Tripathi had met the Chief Minister on Thursday night and then reached the Assembly Speaker’s residence. At that time, there were rumours that he may resign but Tripathi later denied it.

On the other hand, Independent MLAs Surendra Singh Shera and Rana Vikram Singh have also announced to continue supporting the Kamal Nath government. Minister of state government Surendra Singh Baghel is in Bangalore. There is a possibility that Shera and other MLAs may return to Bhopal on Saturday.

Shera has confirmed his presence in Bangalore, while there is no trace of other three Congress MLAs are. One MLA Hardeep Singh Dung has sent his resignation, while the family of Bisahu Lal Singh has lodged a report at the police station about his disappearance.