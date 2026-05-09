Chennai: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Saturday appointed TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and the leader will take oath Sunday, the Lok Bhavan said.

The swearing-in of the Vijay-led ministry will be held Sunday at 10 am at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium.

Vijay was appointed CM after he presented letters of support from the VCK and the IUML who have two MLAs each. The governor held talks for about an hour over the requisite support.

According to a Lok Bhavan press release, Vijay was appointed the chief minister by Governor Arlekar as per the provisions of the Constitution. The governor also invited Vijay to form ministry.

Further, Arlekar asked Vijay to seek the vote of confidence on or before May 13.

The TVK chief met the governor along with Congress top leader K Selvaperunthagai and leaders of supporting parties including the CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam.

Taking into account support from VCK and IUML, who have 2 seats each, the TVK’s seat tally has now touched 120 in the 234-member Assembly.

PTI