Ballia (UP): BJP MP Virender Singh Mast has questioned the “silence” of Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over the Birbhum violence in West Bengal in which eight people were charred to death.

Terming the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal as a “government of criminals”, the Ballia MP said she will have to bear its consequences in the coming time.

Mast, former national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha, described the Birbhum violence as a crime against humanity.

“Such incidents should have no place in the country,” he told reporters at his residence on Thursday evening.

“Why are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had raised a hue and cry over even small incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi, who repeatedly tries to attack the BJP, and Akhilesh Yadav silent on this incident, they should tell the public,” Mast said.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum the early hours of Tuesday in a suspected act of retribution for the killing of a panchayat official of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.