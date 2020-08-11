Unnao: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has given a written complaint Tuesday to the police. In the complaint Sakshi Maharaj has claimed that he has received death threats. The calls have come from a Pakistani number threatening to kill him in a bomb blast. The complaint has been filed to inspector in-charge of Sadar Kotwali, Dinesh Chandra Mishra.

The MP from Unnao said that he got two phone calls from some terrorist organisation of Pakistan. The calls were from the same number. The speaker said that MP’s residence would be blown up with him.

According to the letter, the caller claimed that Kashmir would soon become a part of Pakistan. He also used foul language for the Ram Temple ground-breaking ceremony at Ayodhya.

The caller said that he and his mujahideens were keeping an eye on Maharaj round the clock. He said the caller also abused Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The MP has demanded in the letter that immediate steps be taken to save his life and property.

Acting on the complaint, Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay directed circle officer Yadvendra Yadav and Kotwali in-charge to probe the matter and take help of surveillance teams. The SP said that a report has been registered.

The MP has ‘Y’ category security and police is also deployed at his residence. However the security would be reviewed in the light of the threat call, the SP added.