New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda will address the party’s national executive meeting Sunday, which will deliberate upon the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP’s national executive meeting, which is normally held once in three months according to the party’s constitution, is being held in hybrid mode for almost two years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party’s national office-bearers, its national executive members from the national capital and Union ministers will be physically present in the meeting, while the chief ministers of states where the party is in power and national executive members from these states will virtually attend the meeting.

The BJP national executive will deliberate upon the upcoming assembly elections in five states, and a resolution will also be passed in the meeting, according to the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting will begin with the inaugural address by BJP president Nadda, and Prime Minister Modi will address the valedictory session.

PTI