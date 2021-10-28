Nuapada: A 12-hour bandh observed by the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has thrown normal life out of gear in Nuapada district Thursday.

The saffron party is observing the bandh over the sensational murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher. The agitators demanded the removal of Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra, for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case. The protestors also demanded a CBI probe into the case.

The bandh began at 6:00 AM and will continue till 6:00 PM. The local party workers were seen picketing at several key locations in the district.

Vehicular movements have come to a standstill in the district. Hundreds of vehicles are seen stranded on both sides of the road. Similarly, markets, shops, business establishments have downed their shutters. Educational institutions also remained closed.

However, essential services like ambulance, fire brigade, milk van, medicine shops have been kept outside the bandh purview.

Notably, the BJP is also observing a 12-hour bandh in Subarnapur district Thursday. Earlier in the month, it had observed a 12-hour bandh in districts like Sambalpur, Bolangir and Kalahandi. Bhulia Sangha of Barpali had also observed a six-hour Bargarh bandh from 6:00 AM October 26, demanding stringent action against the culprits involved in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case.

Moreover, police had arrested Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case, from a sugarcane field at Budhipadar village under Bangomunda block October 19. He is in jail now.

Sahu, during interrogation, has confessed to have killed Mamita Meher, who worked as a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School in Mahaling area of Kalahandi district. She had gone missing October 8.

