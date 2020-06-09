New Delhi: After being discharged from hospital, BJP leader Sambit Patra has tweeted that he has come home now but will take time to recover. He said that during this difficult time, the party took care of him and the leadership stood beside him. He said the party is his family.

Patra was discharged from the hospital late Sunday night. He was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram May 28 after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

However, he was discharged from the hospital after the re-investigation report was found negative. The doctors have now instructed him to stay at home for a few days.

IANS