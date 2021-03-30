New Delhi: BJP supporters Tuesday reportedly greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants in Nandigram. Banerjee, who is contesting the Assembly elections from Nandigram against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, her once close aide turned adversary, is campaigning in the constituency since Sunday.

It is learnt that before she was about to leave for Bhangabera, BJP supporters greeted Banerjee with Jai Shri Ram chants at Reyapara. A local Trinamool worker said that sensing defeat, the BJP is resorting to cheap tactics to make others uncomfortable.

The personnel deployed for the Chief Minister’s security ensured that the BJP supporters did not reach near her. A BJP worker said that raising Jai Shri Ram chant is not a crime.

Banerjee had strongly reacted to Jai Sri Ram chants in the past, including at a function in Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the function.

With Nandigrah set to go to the polls in the second phase April 1, the war of words between Banerjee and Adhikari has escalated in the last few days.

While Adhikari has accused Banerjee of indulging in appeasement politics, the Chief Minister has alleged that the saffron party is terrorising the voters by deploying forces from BJP ruled states.