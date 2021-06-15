Kolkata/Jalpaiguri: A controversial demand for carving out a Union Territory comprising North Bengal districts out of Bengal was made Tuesday. It was made by two BJP MPs from the region. However, only one of them came to the forefront with the announcement. This new move sparked off a sharp reaction from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said she would not allow any part of Bengal to ‘lose its freedom and be dependent on New Delhi’.

A closed-door meeting was held at the residence of BJP MP for Alipurduar John Barla at Lakhipara Tea Garden. The demand for a separate Union Territory was raised and discussed Sunday.

Barla said Tuesday, that he has demanded the breaking up of Bengal. “I made the demand… There have been movements here for a separate Kamtapuri, a greater Cooch Behar and for Gorkhaland,” he stated. “My belief is that North Bengal should be detached and made into a separate Union Territory,” Barla added.

However, BJPs Bengal unit officially denied making any such demands.

The MP has earlier led an agitation for an autonomous tribal area in the last decade. He said ‘small states perform better. North Bengal is neglected, it also faces security issues. Our economy is affected; tea gardens are being shut down. We will be better off as a Union Territory’.

Barla, said that he along with others from the region would be meeting both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on this issue. They would raise it in Parliament.

BJP has four MPs from the region. However, one of them Jayanta Roy from Jalpaiguri, said that though Barla’s comments were made in personal capacity, he supported them.

However, BJP Bengal unit state president Dilip Ghosh said his party does not have any such agenda. “None of our officials has said any such thing,” Ghosh said. He claimed that attempts are being made by the TMC to malign the BJP by raking up various issues. “I want to make it clear that the BJP has no such agenda to divide Bengal or create a different state,” Ghosh said.

The TMC came out strongly despite BJPs denials. “They should be ashamed after their humiliating loss in the elections. However, they are trying to divide Bengal. In whose interest are they trying to split Bengal?” asked Banerjee.

The West Bengal Chief Minister argued that formation of a Union Territory takes away rights of the people as it denies them the benefits of statehood. “I will not allow anyone to divide Bengal. UT means being at the mercy of New Delhi and losing all freedom. But I will not allow North Bengal or any other part of Bengal to lose its freedom and become dependent on New Delhi,” asserted Banerjee.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty also said ‘any attempt to divide Bengal again, after the 1947 partition, will be fought and opposed by the left parties tooth and nail’.

Chakraborty blamed the BJP for coming up with the idea to divide Bengal. However, he also warned ‘the TMC supremo should also keep in mind that separatist forces like Kamtapuris, pro-Gorkhaland outfits should not be kept in good humour by her party’.

The BJP has 20 MLAs from the five districts which make up North Bengal. They are Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The TMC has six and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has one.