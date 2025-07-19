Angul: Police late Thursday night arrested a youth after a written complaint was lodged against him at Bantala police station July 16. A case (259/25) was registered against the accused youth, identified as Sudipta Swain of Saradhapur under Bantala police limits in Angul district, for allegedly harassing a young woman, and subsequently he was produced in court Friday.

Swain is a known youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a former district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha. The complainant, Kiranmayee Sahu, 25, a resident of Sankhapur village and an employee at the State Bank of India’s Angul main branch, alleged that Swain, whom she knew, repeatedly subjected her to physical and mental harassment. She alleged that he intercepted her vehicle, used vulgar language, attempted to assault her, and created disturbance outside her home on multiple occasions using weapons.