New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto in New Delhi Sunday in the presence of party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders.

Here are the key highlights of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “Sankalp Patra” for the 2024 parliamentary polls:

* Free ration for the poor for the next five years under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

* The party will continue to provide free and quality healthcare services of up to Rs 5 lakh to poor families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

* Free electricity to poor households under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

* Efforts to empower three crore rural women to become “Lakhpati Didis”.

* Integration of women self-help groups (SHGs) with the service sector, enhancing market access for women SHG enterprises:

Ensuring development of infrastructure, such as working women’s hostels and creches, with a specific focus on locations near industrial and commercial centres to facilitate increased participation of women in the workforce.

Expansion of the existing health services, focusing on prevention and reduction of anaemia, breast cancer, cervical cancer and osteoporosis, ensuring a healthy life for women.

Launching a focused initiative to eliminate cervical cancer.

Implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to ensure representation of women in Parliament and the state legislatures.

* A transparent government recruitment system.

* Implementation of a law to prevent paper leaks.

* Expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens and provide them access to free and quality healthcare. Delivery of government services at doorsteps to ensure seamless access to social security benefits and other essential government services for senior citizens by leveraging the extensive reach and reliability of the postal and digital network.

* Strengthening the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to provide sustained financial support to farmers.

* Strengthening the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution.

* Increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

* Launching the Krishi Infrastructure Mission for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of agri-infrastructure projects like storage facilities, irrigation, grading and sorting units, cold-storage facilities and food processing.

* Expansion of irrigation facilities, launching technology-enabled irrigation initiatives to implement cutting-edge technology for efficient water management.

* Launching an indigenous “Bharat Krishi” satellite for farm-related activities like crop forecasting, pesticide application, irrigation, soil health and weather forecasting.

* A periodic review of the national floor-level minimum wages.

* Inclusion of autorickshaw, taxi, truck drivers and other drivers in all social security schemes.

* Empowerment of small traders and MSMEs through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to help them expand their businesses using technology.

* A focused approach for tribal healthcare, measures to eliminate malnutrition among tribal children and providing comprehensive healthcare services in tribal areas on a mission mode.

* Measures to eliminate sickle-cell anaemia.

* “Modi ki Guarantee” for a secure and prosperous Bharat.

* Robust infrastructure along the borders, and technological solutions on the fenced portions to make fencing smarter.

* Implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

* Making India the third-largest economy in the world.

* Expansion of employment opportunities.

* Measures to make India a global manufacturing hub in various sectors, including electronics, by 2030.

* “Modi ki Guarantee” on good governance.

* Bringing a Uniform Civil Code.

* Making “One Nation, One Election” a reality.

* Quality education, establishing new institutions of higher learning.

* Balanced regional development, maintaining peace in the northeast.

* Resolution of inter-state border disputes among the northeastern states through sustained efforts.

PTI