New Delhi: The festival of lights turned into a bitter memory for teachers of the Delhi government-funded DU colleges as they are yet to get their salaries. According to Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA), this Diwali was “Black” as teachers have not received a salary for the past five months.

The professors have appealed to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take strict and decisive action in relation to the 12 Delhi University colleges concerned.

They have also appealed to the UGC to take over these colleges.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said the Delhi government and administration have been reminded time and again about the plight of teachers and other staff, but despite repeated protests and reminders, no action has been taken so far.

DUTA Secretary Rajinder Singh said that teachers in these colleges have not received salaries for the past five months and the “delay” in the release of grants by the Delhi government is “condemnable and shameful”.

He said, “Non-payment of salaries for months is an attack on basic human right of the teachers.”

The teachers say that protests organised by DUTA and a letter shot off to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal failed to change the situation.

The festive season is an occasion for joy and gaiety, but it seems that the Delhi government is not worried about the plight of the helpless employees, Singh claimed.

Rajib Ray said that on October 20, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh was apprised of the issue and his immediate intervention was sought, but nothing came out of it.

Ray said that there are a lot of irregularities in the Delhi government-funded colleges, and there are no rules about the release of grants.

Considering the plight of the teachers and students, the UGC should take over these colleges, he urged.

