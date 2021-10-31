Bhubaneswar: Congress activists Sunday hurled eggs at Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s vehicle and waved black flags near Bhubaneswar Airport over his son’s alleged involvement in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Mishra is in the state to attend a programme at the CISF campus at Mundali near Cuttack. Activists of Odisha Youth Congress and Student Congress waved black flags, hurled eggs and smeared ink at the car of Mishra at Airport Square as the carcade was proceeding towards the programme venue.

Police have detained some Congress workers in this connection.

The NSUI Odisha had earlier announced that they would protest Mishra’s visit to the state.

Notably, October 3, three SUVs ran over a group of farmers who were protesting anti-farm laws and putting up a demonstration protesting the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri. Following the incident, violence erupted, killing eight persons including four farmers.

The minister’s son Ashish was allegedly behind the wheel in one of the three vehicles that hit the protestors.

PNN