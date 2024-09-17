Jajpur: Rampant mining of black stones under Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur district has led to the burying of two minor irrigation projects (MIPs) crucial for irrigation in the nearby farmlands apart from the destruction of forest cover in the area. People have alleged that black stones are extracted from the mines in violation of norms, which is indicative of a conspiracy by some influential persons to bury the MIPs. The destruction of Ranibandha and Paikarapur MIPs adjoining the Rahadpur black stone quarry under Dharmasala tehsil is a case in this point. The issue assumes significance as a case has been filed in this connection before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In Case-6/2024/EZ filed by Babuli Jena and others, the apex green body has directed the state Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of state Water Resources department, Jajpur Collector, Jajpur SP, Jajpur deputy director (mines), Dharmasala tehsildar, executive engineer, R&B division and assistant executive engineer of MIP division at Barchana. The NGT has been frequently sending them reminders to file their responses in affidavits but they are yet to do so. Expressing displeasure over the delay, NGT has given them a last chance to file their reply by September 27.

The advocate general has also sent letters to the respondents directing them to file their counter affidavits by September 19 failing which the green body may consider taking some serious steps. According to the complaint, a black stone quarry spread on six-acre land on khata noS-235 and plot no 1(P) on Rahadpur hill under Dharmasala tehsil had been leased to Satya Multiplex Private Ltd, June 2, 2022. This apart, 12 more quarries are operational on 104.77 acre land in this area. It is alleged that the quarry owners are extracting black stones exceeding far beyond the permissible limits through uncontrolled blasting of explosives, thereby affecting human habitats. The uncontrolled blasting of explosives has led to cracks appearing on the houses in the nearby villages. Furthermore, frequent transportation of black stones has resulted in severe air pollution due to spread of dust. This has affected farmlands in the area and seriously damaged the Paikarapur and Ranibandha MIPs. With the two MIPs gradually getting buried with the dust from the quarries, farmers are facing difficulties in cultivation sans irrigation. The assistant executive engineer of the MIPs had written a letter (dated-August 31, 2018) to the Dharmasala tehsildar urging him to take necessary steps in this regard. It is apprehended that the day is not far off when the two MIPs will be completely buried by the dust. Things have come to such a pass that the dense forest surrounding the quarry is on the verge of extinction, the petitioners alleged.

When contacted, Dharmasala tehsildar Subhankar Mohanty said that the deputy director of Minor Minerals department has filed his affidavit, and added that there is no need for his office to file a separate affidavit. Jayprakash Nayak, deputy director, Minor Minerals department also confirmed that the affidavit has been filed. According to a report by the Irrigation Department, the two MIPs are located at a distance of 500 metres from the black stone quarries. However, rainwater from the black stone quarries flows down and falls in these two quarries during rain, he added.