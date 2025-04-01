Kolkata: The death toll in the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal’s Patharpratima has risen to eight.

The police have started a massive search operation at Patharpratima and its adjacent areas to track the two owners of the illegal firecracker factory, Chandrakanta Banik and Tushar Banik, who have gone absconding since the blast took place at around 10 p.m. Monday.

The illegal firecracker factory was housed at the residence owned jointly by the two absconding brothers. The police have registered cases under various non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Sources aware of the development said that at least three of the eight killed were underage, leading to the conclusion that underage kids were hired at the illegal firecracker factory, violating the provisions of the law on child labourers.

Meanwhile, tension continued to prevail at Patharpratima, with the local people accusing the police of having information about the illegal firecracker factory and still allowing it to operate.

The local people have accused the police of repeatedly ignoring early warnings of such a possible mishap.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that as witnessed in similar blasts in illegal firecracker factories in the past, this time also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will end her responsibility by announcing compensation for the family members of the victim.

“Now, probably Rs. 2 lakhs will be announced for the next of kin of the victims, and a week later, people will move on to the next news, forgetting this incident, till the next tragedy takes place. This state government holds no accountability for such incidents. Mamata Banerjee, who is also in charge of the state police department, is to be blamed for allowing this to happen,” Adhikari said.

Until the report was filed, neither the state government nor the ruling Trinamool Congress reacted to the mishap.

For the last couple of years, West Bengal has been in the national headlines because of unfortunate deaths due to illegal firecracker factories or warehouse blasts.

In February this year, four persons were killed and several others were injured following a blast at a firecracker factory at Kalyani in the Nadia district.

In 2023, as many as nine persons were killed in a similar blast at an illegal firecracker factory at Egra in the East Midnapore district. There were similar blasts at Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas and Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas districts during the last couple of years, killing several people.

Every time after the blasts, the administration warns of strong actions against such illegal firecracker entities. Police raids continue for some time and fade away soon.

IANS