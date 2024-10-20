Khallikote: Four minor boys were critically injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Satabandha Sahi of Manikpur village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district Saturday.

The injured minors were identified as Prasad Gouda, Badal Gouda, Babula Gouda and Samir Duhudi, who are residents of Manikpur village.

According to sources, the blast occurred when the four boys were preparing firecrackers in a house at Satabandha Sahi in the village ahead of Diwali festival for sale.

The blast was so severe that the tin roof of the house was blown up. One of the boys, Badal Gouda, was severely injured as one of his legs and hands were also blown up in the explosion.

All the injured were immediately rushed to Khallikote hospital in a critical condition. As their conditions deteriorated, all were forwarded to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for better treatment.

On being informed, Khallikote police along with a forensic team, bomb squad and fire brigade team rushed to the spot. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, said the police.

