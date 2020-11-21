Sonepur/Tarabha: A gruesome murder has taken place at Daitapur village under Tarabha police limits in Subarnapur district Friday late night, the police sources informed.

The deceased has been identified to be Pitamber Mahakud (45) of Arakhapadar village of Katapali panchayat in the district. The body of Mahakud was found behind Daitapur Anganwadi centre.

Both hands of the man were evidently chopped off with sharp weapons. There were signs of severe injuries on head. The murder might have been a consequence of past enmity, the family members suspected.

On being informed Saturday morning, Tarabha IIC Dolamani Bhoi along with police personnel and the Bolangir scientific team reached the spot. Body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

Acting on a FIR lodged by the family, police have registered a case in this connection and launched a detailed probe.

PNN