Mumbai: Hindi film actress Anushka Sharma is relishing her pregnancy days. Anushka was seen cheering for husband Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League.

Amid this, a bizarre incident has hogged limelight in the social media. Here is it.

If you search for Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife on Google, actress Anushka Sharma’s name pops up.

Everyone knows that Anushka Sharma is the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, So, why does her name appear if you look for Rashid Khan’s wife on Google?

Rashid Khan is an Afghanistan cricketer and currently his team’s vice captain. He is among 11 cricketers who played in a Test match against India in June 2018. He then took part in the Test match against Bangladesh as well.

Now the talk of the town is why Anushka Sharma’ name is comes up when typed the name of Rashid Khan’s wife?

Actually, during a chat session on Instagram many Rashid revealed that his favorite actresses were Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta.

Thereafter, Rashid Khan trended as news outlets reported Anushka Sharma as his favourite actress, as mentioned by him. That’s the connection between Rashid Khan and Anushka Sharma. That’s it. Ever since those incessant headlines of Anushka being Rashid Khan’s favourite actress, Google has been showing Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s wife.

It is worth mentioning that during an interview in July 2020, Rashid had told that he is not married yet.