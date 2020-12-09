Sydney: Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the opening Test against India in Adelaide due to a groin injury. David Warner sustained the injury during the limited-overs series. The opening match of the four-Test series will start December 17. Warner said he wants to be 100 per cent ready for the rigours of traditional format. He stated he was targeting a return in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

“The injury feels a lot better. But I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my teammates that I am 100% ready for test match conditions. It includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field,” Warner said. “Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference,” he added.

The 34-year-old Warner had sustained the injury in the second ODI. He did not play in the third and was ruled out of the T20I series.

Australia coach Justin Langer exuded confidence about Warner’s return in the second Test. “If there is one guy you know will go well above and beyond that’s Dave,” Langer said. “He has done an incredible job to get to where he is today. We hope to have a fully fit David Warner at his absolute best in Melbourne,” the Aussie coach added.

Warner’s absence will leave Australia with a headache for the opener’s slot. It will certainly increase after young Will Pucovski suffered a concussion during the three-day first warm-up game between India ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’. He has been ruled out of the second warm-up game.

The other specialist opener in the squad, Joe Burns has been struggling for runs. He scored just four and 0 in the first warm-up game. He has averaged just 8.71 in red-ball cricket this summer.