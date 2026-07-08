Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday allotted permanent houses to 114 eligible families through a transparent lottery system under the Neelamadhab Housing Project at Chandrasekharpur.

The beneficiaries, drawn from more than 10 slums across the city, received their housing allotments in the presence of BMC Mayor Sulochana Das. The draw was conducted publicly to ensure transparency in the allocation process.

Speaking at the event, Das said a residents’ committee would soon be formed to manage the maintenance and administration of each apartment block. She also announced plans to develop market complexes and other livelihood-support infrastructure to improve the economic prospects of the rehabilitated families. Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kahar, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana, Housing Deputy Commissioner Ajaya Kumar Mohanty, and senior officials from the BDA were present on the occasion.