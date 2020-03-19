Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has closed its main office and all its zonal offices to ensure social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak.

BMC in a tweet said, “As a precautionary measure, BMC urges public not to visit its office. Citizen can reach out to us through online or toll-free number 18003450061 for any grievances. For #COVID-19 related issues dial helpline no. 104. #BeAware maintain #Social Distancing to avoid #COVID-19”.

BMC also informed on its Twitter that public entry to the office of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has also been restricted.

Some town residents welcomed the move. “BMC and BDA are two such offices that witness hundreds of people visiting to get their works done. Since social distancing is said to be the best way to curb the spread of the deadliest virus, the move is the need of the hour,” an elderly denizen added.

However, how long the restrictions will be in place has not been clarified by the civic bodies.

PNN