Bhubaneswar: To help people confined to their homes during the ongoing lockdown in ‘containment zones’, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in association with the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) deployed two ‘Mo Buses’ to supply essential commodities to the residents of these localities. The buses visited the containment zones of Surya Nagar, Bomikhal and Jharpada with vegetables, groceries and fruits.

Each bus had around 10 vendors. The buses went to conveniently located place in the containment zones. BMC officials then addressed the residents of the locality to come out and buy whatever they needed through the public address system. However, social distancing was strictly enforced for the customers.

BMC also deployed eight mini vans to ferry essential commodities including grocery and vegetables to the residents of Samanta Vihar, Unit IX, Sahid Nagar, Forest Park, Unit III, Sailashree Vihar, Niladri Vihar and Nandan Vihar. The entire operation was supervised by BMC Additional Commissioner Abanikanta Pattanaik and Deputy Commissioner (Land) Kamaljit Das.

PNN