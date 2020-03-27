Bhubaneswar: Residents of the capital city here Friday heaved a sigh of relief with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) facilitating the start of a door-to-door service for supply of essential commodities.

The decision to start such a service was take Thursday during a meeting. With social distancing being the need of the hour to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the BMC decided to initiate proceedings to launch the services.

Twenty eight stores and outlets will provide the door-to-door services. BMC has also provided the names and phone numbers of the managers’ of the stores. Residents can contact the number over SMS and WhatsApp and place their orders. However, phone calls will not be entertained.

Here’s a list of stores and phone numbers provided by the BMC:

Among the outlets are Big Bazaar, Reliance Fresh, Vishal Mega Mart, Aadhar Fresh and a few others. Consumers can pay the billing amount after receiving the order at the mentioned delivery address from the nearest store.